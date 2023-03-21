Listen to the audio version of the article

After the misstep of February 9 that cost 100 billion dollars on the stock exchange, Google has opened the beta version of Bard to the public but only in Great Britain and the United States. An experiment to converse with generative AI has been defined in a post and will gradually be opened in other countries as well. The one released, they immediately point out in Mountain View, is not a product, it is a complement to research and in any case still makes mistakes. Access, write the researchers, will allow Google to receive valuable feedback from users.

What is Bard?

We know that it is based on LaMDA, the Large Language Model (LLM) presented two years ago by Google with the aim of better understanding the contextual elements of a dialogue. In other words, it is a tool created to be integrated into the search engine even if it is not currently integrated into Google Search. It is presented as a way to automatically generate ideas matched to research. Bard, the blog reads, is based on a lightweight version of LaMDA. “It will subsequently be replaced by increasingly advanced models to try to reduce the errors – sometimes gross – that are currently reported in the answers”. Even Google like OpenAi puts its hands forward and warns that the system is not without errors.

What is the difference between Bard and ChatGpt

The released one is considered as a complementary experience to Google Search. Bard is designed so that you visit Research to check its answers or explore sources on the web. In this it recalls the integration of ChatGpt with Bing. Click on “Google” to view query suggestions and Search will open in a new tab so you can find relevant results and dig deeper. Basically, even if Google doesn’t want to admit it, for now, the intention seems to be to redesign the way we search for information on Google.

How will Claude and Bard work together?

We are therefore not dealing with a chatbot but with a tool that will be integrated with research and perhaps also with Claude. The American giant has spent about 300 million dollars to secure the Anthropic company, founded in 2021, which has developed its own intelligent chat, known as Claude, to be used in other fields. It’s a next-generation AI assistant based on Anthropic’s research on training useful, honest, and harmless AI systems, the company emphasizes. In addition to launching the standard version of the Claude, Anthropic also launched the Claude Instant, a cheaper, faster and lighter model. Accessible via the chat interface and API in Anthropic’s developer console it does not have the ability to access the internet, as Anthropic claims it is designed to be “standalone”. Last week it was opened on an experimental basis.