Listen to the audio version of the article

An open invitation to non-profit organizations, academic and research institutions, civic bodies and social enterprises in our country, which will be able to receive technical support and pro bono funding for projects focused on the use of technology to solve complex problems and help create a society digital safer: this is the mission of Google.org Impact Challenge: Tech for Social Good, an initiative that the Californian giant officially announced in recent days under the patronage of the National Cybersecurity Agency.

Interested parties, as stated in the note released by the company, will be able to send their application by 7 April and, if selected, will be able to receive up to 3 million euros in financial support and have the opportunity to re-enter the support program for technological development envisaged by the National Cybersecurity Strategy, on topics such as privacy, the management of cyber threats, the protection of software, platforms and digital infrastructures, as well as the related social and governance aspects. In short, Google is taking a concrete step forward to increase the cyber resilience of the Italian system and does so with the collaboration of a selected community of experts (including Nunzia Ciardi, Deputy Director General of the Agency for National Cybersecurity, Alberto Barachini, Undersecretary of State to the Prime Minister with delegation Information and Publishing, and Maria Chiara Carrozza, President of the Council No National Research Council), local organizations and institutions. The aim of the project is clear: to ensure greater security for the millions of users who surf online and to reduce the cases of improper use of technology and consequently the effects of digital incidents that can have an impact on the real world. Thanks to this Challenge, the spokesperson for BigG, the selected organizations will be able to receive up to six months of pro bono technical assistance through the Fellowship program, which provides for the intervention of various experts (software engineers, product managers and other specialist figures) who will work side by side with the same organizations (Full Fact, Open Food Facts and Global.health are some examples of organizations that have already received support in the past) to carry out long-term projects. Last but not least, the intellectual property resulting from the projects developed thanks to the support of Google.org will be made public for free thanks to an open source license. The previous Impact Challenge campaign on Security in Europe disbursed loans totaling 10 million euros in 2020 and led to the selection of four recipients in Italy: Acmos & CIFA, Fondazione Mondo Digitale, Mama Chat and the Onlus National Adolescence Observatory.