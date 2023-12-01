Passwords don’t protect as they should, especially if we use them badly (and we always use the same ones). This is why technologies like PasskeyThat Google (and not only) has recently introduced. Pierluigi TorrianiSecurity Engineering Manager for Check Point, recently examined the implications and potential of Google Passkey, highlighting its relevance to the cybersecurity landscape.

Google Passkey, come evolve la cybersecurity

We live in a time where cyber threats represent an increasingly urgent challenge. Traditional passwords, widely spread but vulnerable, they are often exploited by expert hackers. In this context, Google Passkey emerges as a potential solution.

Protect your data with Bitdefender, the world leader in cybersecurity

Google Passkey is an authentication tool based on encryption which, unlike traditional passwords, does not require active memorization. In other words, you don’t have to remember it yourself. Makes use of biometric modelssuch as fingerprints or facial recognition, and PINs for user authentication.

A direct comparison between Google Passkey and traditional passwords highlights the pitfalls of the latter. The user- and device-centric authentication offered by Passkeys eliminates the need to memorize passwords. The device, with its own unique identifiers, takes care of the authentication.

The strength of Passkey lies in intrinsic protection against phishing and other similar cyber threats. The device-specific design offers a superior level of defense against cyberattacks.

The need for one cybersecurity proattiva it’s obvious. The introduction of technologies like these highlights the growing importance of preventing breaches rather than reacting to them. Google Passkey’s proactive authentication aims to prevent unauthorized access from the start.

It’s not a perfect solution

However, while Google Passkey presents itself as a promising innovation in digital security, it is not yet the perfect solution. As long as possible use normal passwordscybercriminals will be able to take advantage of it.

Recommendations for Google Passkey users: it is advisable to have a fallback authentication method. Despite the promising technology, recovery procedures in case of device loss are still being refined.

Lo look at the future of authentication digital reveals a trend towards an era without passwords, with biometric solutions at the forefront. However, this advancement brings with it new challenges. You need a balance between advanced security and accessibility.

Passkeys represent the future of digital security, but they are not the tools available for cybersecurity. Find more security information on the Check Point website.

Google Pixel 7a Offer – 5G Android Phone Unlocked with… The Pixel 7a’s dual rear camera system with advanced image processing allows you to take photos…The Google Tensor G2 processor makes it faster, more efficient and more secure, with improved audio for calls,…Thanks to the Titan M2 security chip, the Pixel 7a is equipped with various levels of security that help protect your…

Share this: Facebook

X

