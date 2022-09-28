Home Technology Google Photos users complain that old photos are damaged, Google promises to push the file to deal with it as soon as possible-ePrice.HK
Google Photos users complain that old photos are damaged, Google promises to push the file to deal with it as soon as possible

Google Photos users complain that old photos are damaged, Google promises to push the file to deal with it as soon as possible

Recently, users of Google Photos posted complaints on the official support page and the Reddit discussion area, saying that the photos they uploaded were damaged, and they suspected that there was a bug in the system that caused strange traces or color rejection. Some users said that the affected photos were around 2014. Upload, and a user said that his old photos in 2002 have the above problems.

Destruction of old photos sparks panic

It can be seen from the photos shared by this group of bitter masters that the images appear to be torn or soaked in water (below). Many users regard Google Photos as the only platform for storing photos, and now precious old photos are damaged for no reason, which makes them quite worried, especially whether it is safe to upload to Google’s cloud server. Fortunately, Google was aware of the problem, and in response to a query from the site 9to5Google confirmed that the user’s original photo was not damaged and that they would fix it later, but did not mention the actual date.

Google confirms original image was not damaged

Although there are some temporary solutions in the market, such as logging in to the Google Photos program and choosing to clear the cache, and some users suggest viewing the photos in the Editor before saving, but the moderator recommends that unless you are in a hurry, you should leave it as it is and wait for Google’s official announcement. Correction.

0928-4b.jpg

Source: androidcentral

