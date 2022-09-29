Google will hold a press conference on October 6. Before that, foreign technology media “91Mobile” once again joined hands with whistleblower Ishan Agarwal to reveal the renderings of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Although Google has previously exposed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and the appearance is not much different from the Pixel 6 series, the front of these two phones has a punch-hole screen and ultra-thin bezels, especially the edge of the Pixel 7 Pro is a rounded design , the volume and power buttons are on the right bezel.

As far as the current rumors are concerned, the Google Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display with an update rate of 120Hz. The back of the machine is available in three colors of black, white and hazel. It is equipped with a horizontal three-lens design, a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel camera. Ultra wide-angle lens and 48 million telephoto lens, and LED flash.

The processor uses the second-generation Tensor chip and Titan security chip, built-in 12GB RAM, and has two storage capacities of 128GB and 256GB to choose from, the battery capacity is equipped with 5,000mAh, and may support 30W fast charging.

As for the Pixel 7, it has a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz update rate. The body is available in white, black and lemongrass (mint green) colors. It uses a dual-lens design, a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also an LED flash design.

Both the hardware and the Pixel 7 Pro are built with the second-generation Tensor chip and Titan security chip, but the memory is 8GB and the battery capacity is also smaller than the Pixel 7 Pro.

As for the prices of these two Google flagship phones, YouTuber Brandon Lee has quietly announced the prices on the Amazon Spotted listing, and the 128GB version of the Pixel 7 may retail for $599. Although Amazon has already removed the Pixel 7 product information, the YouTuber found that the price is consistent with the previously exposed news, that is, the base model of the Google Pixel 7 is $599 and the Pixel 7 Pro is $899.

However, although the hardware specifications and price will have to wait until the press conference, it is worth noting that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be Google’s first flagship products launched in India since the Pixel 3.

Original URL: Sanxi Action Wow

Photos and sources: 91mobiles, 91mobiles, Ishan Agarwal

See more Sanhee Action Wow articles

Did you upgrade to iOS 16?Some users found some unresolvable bugs and reduced battery life

【Live experience】Retro CD light-sensing wind is coming! realme 9i 5G rock star mobile phone is released in Taiwan. Experience sharing