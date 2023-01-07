Some foreign netizens complained that the lens glass of their Pixel 7 phone broke for no reason. (Picture / Flipping the Internet)

Google launched the new flagship of the Pixel 7 series in October this year. It has a very good reputation. In many annual competitions, it has almost won the reputation of the best mobile phone. shadow.

Foreign media 9to5google reported that there were only sporadic cases at first, but more and more foreign netizens complained on Reddit, Twitter and other online forums that their Pixel 7 series, even if there were no accidents such as falling, the camera lens on the back of the machine was damaged. The glass broke for no reason. The main affected model is Pixel 7, but Pixel 7 Pro also has it.

Not even a month, no drops just regular use. Have a case on the phone. Been told Its my problem. Is this really the quality control backed by google? It’s clearly a manufacturing defect, and I know I’m not the only one. Please fix this google! @madebygoogle #pixel7brokencamera pic.twitter.com/pH6k7HxSux — Heydon Faber (@CSThrowaway) December 26, 2022

1 month old Google Pixel 7 – no drop / just shuttered while I was driving. Purchased in Germany but seems impossible to open a support ticket with #Google from #Cyprus (the support portal just navigates you through the same pages in circles)

#pixel7brokencamera @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/O6xtr7zlcZ — Kyriakos Ktorides (@kyriakosk) December 27, 2022

After finally moving off my Pixel4 after years of no issues my Pixel7 has the same defect as everyone else. Support refuses to help. #pixel7brokencamera @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/0tlg8Hv6fJ — people like me? (@Jinkce) December 21, 2022

Collecting netizens’ reports and photos, most of them were broken in the same way. A hole was broken in the glass of the lens, which exposed the lens, and some of them were equipped with mobile phone protective cases. So far, the cause of the incident is still unknown, and Google has not responded to the matter.

According to reports from foreign netizens, after complaining to Google, some people have already received free mobile phone replacements. Therefore, they shared that they encountered this problem and should not spend a huge amount of money on repairs. They should immediately take photos and contact Google customer service. However, this is not an official promise. Whether you can get a free mobile phone replacement may depend partly on luck.

