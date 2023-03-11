Google Pixel 7 Pro has another camera bug. (Photo/Associated Press)

Since the Google Pixel 7 series flagship was launched last year, although it has achieved good sales results, some inexplicable bugs have been reported from time to time, which makes Google fans feel helpless. machine or forced to restart; recently, foreign netizens complained that they took pictures with Pixel 7 Pro, but they took “disappearing photos”.

Recently, some netizens in the foreign community said that as long as the Pixel 7 Pro is in a low-light environment, turn on the 5x zoom and flash to take close-up photos, although the shutter responds, it does not actually take a photo. The photos taken on the mobile phone will not appear, and netizens also attached videos to prove it.

Foreign mediaAndroid Police conducted an actual test on this and found that it was true, but the reason is unknown; freedomThe 3C technology channel also followed suit and confirmed that the phenomenon described by netizens did appear.Bugbut not every photo can not be taken, sometimes it can be taken normally, sometimes it fails, it is presumed to be a software problem, currently unknownWhen will Google fix it.have in handReaders of Pixel 7 Pro may also wish to try to see if their phones have the sameBug。

In the actual test of Freedom 3C Technology Channel, the same bug as the netizen appeared. (Photo/photo by reporter Wu Peihua)

