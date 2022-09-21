news-main-body”>

As Google prepares its next-generation custom chip, the Tensor G2, for the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we got a glimpse of the chipset’s performance, and the results were pretty disappointing. Not only did the second-gen Tensor fail to keep pace with the Snapdragon 8-gen, but it was ultimately beaten by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888, an SoC that launched last year.

The Pixel 7 Pro test scores were spotted on Geekbench 5, and the Tensor G2 is expected to be part of its internal specs. The performance results shared by Kuba Wojciechowski were not what we expected, especially since the Tensor G2 was mass-produced on Samsung’s improved 4nm architecture. The Tensor G2 is slower than the Snapdragon 888 in both single-core and multi-core scores, which means the Tensor G2 simply can’t compete with 2022’s flagship Android chipsets.

Looking at the Geekbench 5 leaderboard, the fastest smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 888 is the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, scoring 1115 and 3581 points in the single-core and multi-core results. In comparison, the Tensor G2 scored only 1068 and 3149 in the same results, showing the difference between the two chipsets.

With competing chipsets adopting Cortex-X3 cores in the coming months, it’s puzzling why Google is sticking with the older generation Cortex-X1 over the Tensor G2. Fortunately, a smartphone’s raw performance isn’t everything, and as Kuba Wojciechowski mentioned, despite getting lower scores in benchmarks, certain optimizations can improve the user experience.

Alternatively, the Pixel 7 Pro may have just been tested with the lower frequency Tensor G2, and we could see improved results in the near future when we get closer to the official launch. Speaking of the official launch, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will likely go on sale from October 6th.

