The news revealed the prices of the two flagship phones of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Related information shows that the Pixel 7 series is priced the same as the Pixel 6 series: Pixel 7 starts at $599 and Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899.

According to information released by Google, the Pixel 7 series is equipped with the Google Tensor G2 processor, which is built using Samsung’s 4nm process.

Although it is a flagship processor, its performance is a bit worse than its rivals. According to Geekbench benchmark data, the performance of Tensor G2 is comparable to that of Snapdragon 888, and the gap between it and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is obvious.

The Snapdragon 888 Geekbench score is about 1100 points for single core and about 3500 points for multi-core; the score of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is about 1300 points for single core and about 4300 points for multi-core.

To sum up, the performance of the Pixel 7 series is at the bottom of the Android flagship models, not as good as the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000 series models of the same period.

It is reported that Tensor G2 consists of two Cortex X1 super cores, two Cortex A76 large cores, and four Cortex A55 small cores.

