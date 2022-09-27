Google will host the launch of the new flagship of the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch smart watch live online at 10 pm next Thursday, October 6th. The official has taken the lead in disclosing the appearance and color of this year’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship models. So far, it is known that the new flagship will be equipped with the second-generation Google self-developed Tensor chip (named G2), and only some specifications remain. And the suggested price has not yet been announced.

And on Twitter, there are Yogesh Brar According to netizens, as for the price, it has been reported by foreign media that this year’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro still maintain the same price as last year, starting at $599 and $899 respectively. The market estimates that due to the impact of the exchange rate, the listing price in Taiwan is likely to increase slightly. It is expected that after the launch of the Pixel 7 series next Thursday, online pre-orders will be launched on Google’s official website.

Google Pixel 7 (rumoured)

– 6.3″ FHD+ OLED, 90Hz

– Google Tensor G2 SoC

– Titan chip – Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW)

– Front Cam: 11MP

– 8GB RAM – 128/256GB storage

– Android 13 – 4,700mAh battery (~)

– 30W fast charging – Wireless charging

– Stereo speakers, Bluetooth LE