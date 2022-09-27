Home Technology Google Pixel 7 Twitter users broke the news! Screen size getting smaller? | XFastest News
Technology

Google Pixel 7 Twitter users broke the news! Screen size getting smaller? | XFastest News

by admin
Google Pixel 7 Twitter users broke the news! Screen size getting smaller? | XFastest News

Google will host the launch of the new flagship of the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch smart watch live online at 10 pm next Thursday, October 6th. The official has taken the lead in disclosing the appearance and color of this year’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship models. So far, it is known that the new flagship will be equipped with the second-generation Google self-developed Tensor chip (named G2), and only some specifications remain. And the suggested price has not yet been announced.

And on Twitter, there are Yogesh Brar According to netizens, as for the price, it has been reported by foreign media that this year’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro still maintain the same price as last year, starting at $599 and $899 respectively. The market estimates that due to the impact of the exchange rate, the listing price in Taiwan is likely to increase slightly. It is expected that after the launch of the Pixel 7 series next Thursday, online pre-orders will be launched on Google’s official website.

Google Pixel 7 (rumoured)

– 6.3″ FHD+ OLED, 90Hz

– Google Tensor G2 SoC

– Titan chip – Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW)

– Front Cam: 11MP

– 8GB RAM – 128/256GB storage

– Android 13 – 4,700mAh battery (~)

– 30W fast charging – Wireless charging

– Stereo speakers, Bluetooth LE

Further reading:

See also  2D classic reproduction!The 40 levels of the "Mario Brothers 5" made by the iron fan "Magic 2" were praised: exactly the same as Nintendo's original | Community platform | Digital

You may also like

The metaverse at the Italian Tech Week

[Game Trial]Modern Warfare II 2022 Multiplayer Game Public...

Artificial intelligence, protagonist at the Italian Tech Week

It is rumored that many Samsung mobile phones...

Artificial intelligence, protagonist at the Italian Tech Week

NASA successfully smashes DART probe into asteroid Dimorphos

Impact with the asteroid, the first images from...

Some Android users can’t use Google Wallet for...

Impact with the asteroid, the first images from...

The exploration of the foldable screen form comes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy