Google Pixel 7a price increase justified?It is rumored that “unlocking new features” does not even have a flagship – Free Electronic News 3C Technology

Google Pixel 7a is rumored to include face unlock. (Picture/official website)

Google’s new generation of mid-range Pixel 7a is expected to be released at Google I/O in May. Recently, it has been reported that the price will increase from $449 to $499, an increase of about 10%. Judging from the current leaked specifications Look, the price increase of Pixel 7a seems “reasonable”.

The key to the price increase of Google Pixel 7a lies in the advanced hardware specifications. It is rumored that it is a mid-range mobile phone with quite complete specifications. The possible upgrades include90Hz screen update rate,8GB memory,The 64-megapixel main camera, etc., is also the first time this series supports wireless charging. In addition, there is new news recently that Pixel 7a is expected to be equipped withFace unlock.

Please read on…

Foreign media 9to5google reported that @snoopytech broke the news and shared the mobile phone interface of Pixel 7a. Although the picture is blurry, it can still be seen that face and fingerprint unlocking are provided; but whether it will be equipped in the end depends on Google’s decision .

Google Pixel 7a interface image showing face unlock function. (Picture / Flipping the Internet)

Face unlocking first appeared on Pixel 4, but Google later canceled the model, and it didn’t return until last year’s Pixel 7 series, not even the Pixel 6 series. If it’s true, Pixel 7a has face unlocking, not just the cheap a series For the first time, it is even better than the old flagship machine.

“You may also want to see”

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities