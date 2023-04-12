It is rumored that Google will release the Pixel 7a entry-level mobile phone at the Google I/O Developer Conference, but what colors does this new machine have? What’s so special about its appearance? Foreign media MySmartPrice and @OnLeaks released multiple images of Pixel 7a, the most special of which is the light blue model. The “9to5google” website speculates that these images are official renderings for marketing, which seems to have a certain degree of credibility .

Judging from the images exposed this time, Pixel 7a will be available in three colors: white, black and light blue. Although it is not known how Google will name the colors of the new machine, especially this time the light blue is very light, which is similar to Light sky blue.

The exterior design is similar to that of the Google Pixel 7, and the back of the machine is also designed with a unique horizontal camera module, equipped with dual camera lenses and LED flash, which are a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The front of the fuselage is a 6.1-inch OLED full screen with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a 10.8MP front camera.

Although the price of Pixel 7a is not yet clear, the hardware part is rumored that Pixel 7a will be equipped with Tensor G2 chip, 8GB RAM memory, 256GB storage space, and support 5W wireless charging

Original URL: Action Three Hee Wow

Image and data source: mysmartprice

▶▶▶See more Sanxi action wow articles

【Experience sharing】A must-have for home safety! Arlo Pro 4 two-camera + encrypted connection base station unboxing evaluation

Analyst broke the news that the 15.5-inch MacBook Air screen is in mass production and may be announced at WWDC