Home » Google Pixel 7a specs leaked
Technology

Google Pixel 7a specs leaked

by admin
Google Pixel 7a specs leaked

On October 7, Google will host an event where the manufacturer will showcase the new Pixel 7a. Now, several specifications of the device appear to have been leaked, and in terms of specifications, it seems that it will not be far from the Pixel 10.

It seems that the phone will have the same large screen as its predecessor, which will therefore fall to 6,1 inches. One difference is that Google chose to upscale the speed from 6Hz on the 60a to 7Hz on the Pixel 90a. In terms of performance, Google seems to be betting on the Tensor G2 and 8GB of RAM. It will be interesting to see how this model turns out and how much it costs, to say the least. Last but not least, it looks like the phone will have a 64 MP main camera, which is awesome!

See also  Mi 13 series may be announced internationally at MWC 2023-ePrice Mobile

You may also like

It is rumored that Pixel 7a is the...

Leipzig, Hanover, Stuttgart: heise jobs events for IT...

Google and Apple join hands to curb Bluetooth...

A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORY will arrive on...

Pixel 7a is rumored to be the last...

Season 2 release date and trailer…

Apple and Google will take the lead in...

Lexmark MFPs and printers: performance and sustainability

Apple and Google will take the lead in...

NVIDIA has “earned” more in one day than...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy