Google Pixel 8: A Top 10 Camera Performer According to DxOMark

The Google Pixel 8 has achieved a position in the ‘top 10’ of mobile phones with the best camera, according to DxOMark. Google continues its good job with the Pixel phones, particularly in the photographic section. Although the Pixel 8 is not the most advanced mobile phone on the market, its image processing makes a significant difference.

DxOMark has confirmed the great photographic results of the Pixel 8, particularly in daily use. However, the lack of a telephoto lens in the hardware has resulted in lower scores for the Pixel 8, as expected. Additionally, there are inconsistencies in audio performance when recording videos and sporadic appearances of noise under complicated lighting conditions.

Despite these negatives, the Pixel 8 remains an excellent choice for those seeking a top-of-the-range mobile with great photographic results in everyday use. The device scores well in photo and video performance categories, achieving 143 out of a maximum of 149 points.

Overall, the Pixel 8’s color reproduction, sharpness, HDR experience, textures, fast autofocus, and effective stabilization in both photos and videos make it a great choice, especially for less advanced users.

In conclusion, the Google Pixel 8 offers excellent photographic results for casual use and everyday life, making it a top choice for many consumers.

