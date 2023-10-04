Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the only Android phones with 7 years of updates

It is the first Pixel to cost more than 1000 euros and it is the first Pixel to guarantee 7 years of software updates. Said more precisely: the new Pixel 8 Pro is the first Google smartphone to have a starting price of over 1000 euros and both new Pixels are currently the only phones on the market that they will receive 7 years of software supportbetween operating system updates and security patches.

Which of the two records is more important or more striking is clearly subjective: personally, if we were somewhat expecting the first thing (the price increase), it is the second which totally and positively surprised us and makes Pixels unique in the world of telephony.

Artificial intelligence Google and the errors of generative AI: Bard will search online for confirmation of his answers by Emanuele Capone 19 September 2023

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the technical characteristics

The new Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, unveiled today and also on sale in Italy from 12 October, collect the legacy of the previous 7 and 7 Pro (proof) and they have more innovation inside than what might appear from the outside.

Confirmed for both the iconic design with the rear bar that contains the cameras, the Pixel 8 has display da 6.2” with refresh up to 120 Hz and peak brightness of 2 thousand nits, while the Pixel 8 Pro has one 6.7″ Ltpo type screen (things?) whose brightness reaches 2400. If the panel of the second has the same dimensions as that of the 7 Pro of 2022, that of the first continues an interesting downsizing operation, given that it drops from the 6.3″ of the Pixel 7, which was already less compared to the 6.4” of the Pixel 6.

For both, the processor is the new Tensor G3paired with 8GB of Ram (and 128-256GB of storage) on the Pixel 8 and 12GB of Ram (and 256-512GB of storage) on the Pixel 8 Pro. Battery capacity is 4575mAh on the smaller of the two and 5050 on the larger, in both cases greater than the old 7 and 7 Pro; It’s a shame, however, that fast charging is still only 30W.

The rear cameras there are two on the Pixel 8 and 3 on the Pixel 8 Pro: for both, the main one is 50 MP, while the ultra-wide angle one is 12 MP on the smaller of the two and 48 MP on the larger one, which is the only one to have also an dedicated zoom lens, up to 5x optical and scan the bell at 30x.

Software question

Net of the technical specifications, the strength of the Pixel has more or less always been in softwareand this year’s two models are no exception, also thanks to the widespread and inevitable use of generative artificial intelligence. Three new features which seemed most interesting to us and which we will explore further during the review phase:

Better Shotwhich is something that the Pixels already did a little but which they should do better, using an AI algorithm to obtain the best face of each of the people present in a group photo;

Magic Editorwhich is an evolution of Gomma Magica (which is now also Audio) and allows you to use generative AI to create or modify backgrounds for photos already taken and also reposition and resize the subjects within them;

Summarize e Read Aloudwhich for now can only be had in English and allow the phone to generate a summary of a web page, highlighting the key points, or read it aloud (read aloud, in fact) as if it were an audiobook player

That’s obviously not all, because AI has also been used to further improve the already impressive Call Filter (things?), to help the phone better understand people’s language during voice commands and for many small adjustments that should make the lives of those who use it easier. Which will be able to use the Pixel 8 Pro as well to take a feverthanks to a new temperature sensor.

Exclusive preview iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max on test: how the new Apple smartphones are made and how they perform by Bruno Ruffilli 19 September 2023

Il Google Pixel Watch 2 arriva in Italia

The two phones can already be ordered and start at a price of 799 euros for the Pixel 8 e di 1099 euros for the Pixel 8 Pro, which are respectively a jump of 150 and 200 euros compared to the previous 7 and 7 Pro (which however had not increased compared to the 6 and 6 Pro). This year, as well as on Amazon and the Google Store website, phones are available also buy in Vodafone storespossibly with the exchange of an old device.

During the presentation of the new phones, Google also revealed new colors and new features for the earphones Pixel Buds Pro and above all confirmed that its smartwatch arrives in Italy for the first time: its name Pixel Watch 2has a 1.2″ Amoled touch screen and costs 349 euros in the WiFi version.

@capoema

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

