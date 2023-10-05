Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are official

The event took place. The devices were presented. In 10 days, users will be able to get their hands on Google’s new smartphones, Pixel 8 e Pixel 8 Proupdated on several fronts compared to previous models.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google’s flagship aims to have no compromises, and in fact the launch price rises compared to the Pixel 7 Pro. The smartphone is equipped with a panel Super Act 6.7 inch flat (significant aesthetic innovation compared to the previous generation model), very bright (2400 nits of luminance) and protected by Gorilla Glass Diet. New this year can be found in the temperature detection sensor, located at the rear. Also on the back is the iconic one Camera Barwhich this year seamlessly protects the three sensors, the 50 MP main one, the 48 MP ultra-wide angle one and the 48 MP 5x zoom camera.

Google relies on Samsung for the third generation processor, the Google Tensor G3. The SoC is made with a 4 nm production process and consists of a CPU a 9 core (1+4+4) with maximum operating frequency at 2.91 GHz. The GPU is theImmortal-G715, while RAM is 12GB. The internal memory technology is not very exciting, only UFS 3.1.

On a software level, Google Pixel 8 Pro is equipped with Android 14 and will continue to be supported for a long time, given that the American company has confirmed that the new flagship will be followed for 7 years, with new versions of Android, Feature Drops and security patch updates.

Speaking of software, the Google device is full of artificial intelligence, thanks also to the presence of a processor dedicated to machine learning. The American company has enhanced features already present in previous devices, such as Magic Eraser e Real Tone (function that improves skin tones in shots), and at the same time brought to the new smartphone Best Taketechnology that changes people’s faces in shots to have a perfect result and Audio Magic Eraserdesigned to clean the audio in videos from background noise.

Below is the technical data sheet of Google Pixel 8 Pro:

Display: Super Actua display OLED LTPO 6,7″ 1344×2992, 20:9, 489ppi, refresh rate 1-120Hz, AOD, 1.600nit (HDR), 2.400nit (max), contrast >1.000.000:1, HDR, depth full 24 bit 16 million di color, Corning Gorilla Glass 2

Processor: Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security coprocessor

Memory:

12GB di RAM LPDDR5X

128/256/512GB interna UFS 3.1

Materials: Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (matte front and back with polished aluminum frame), 100% recycled aluminum

Unlock: fingerprint sensor integrated into the display

Connectivity: 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 with dual antenna, NFC, USB-C 3.2, GPS, ultra-wide band chip for signal precision and spatial orientation; Dual Sim

Audio: stereo speaker, 3 microphones, noise cancellation, spatial audio

Waterproof: IP68 sensors: proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, barometer, temperature

Cameras:

front: 10.5MP Dual PD, 1.22μm pixel, f/2.2, AF, FOV 95° rear: 50MP Octa PD, 1.2μm pixel, f/1.68, FOV 82°, 1/2 sensor 1.31″ 48MP Quad PD ultra wide angle, AF, 0.8μm pixels, f/1.95, FOV 125.5°, lens correction 48MP Quad PD tele tele, 0.7μm pixels, f/2.8, FOV 21.8°, 5x optical zoom high definition zoom up to 30x multi-zone LDAF sensor, spectrum and flicker sensor, optical and electronic image stabilization with wide angle and telephoto lenses, Pro video controls up to 4K at 24/30/60fps

Updates: 7 years

Drums:

5,050mAh, 30W charging 0-50% in 30 minutes wireless charging, Qi certification share battery

Dimensions and weight: 162,6×76,5×8,8mm per 213g

Colors: Obsidian black, Clay grey, Sky blue

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 technical sheet:

Dimensions: 150,5 x 70,8 x 8,9 mm

Weight: 187 grams

Waterproof: IP68

Display: Acta display (OLED) yes 6,2″ FHD+(in 20:9, 428 ppi)

Refresh rate: fino a120 Hz

Brightness (HDR):1400 nit

Peak brightness:2000 nit

SoC: Google Tensor G3 (4 nm) con CPU a 9 core, GPU Immortal G715 (10 core) and security chip Titan M2

Memory: 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR5X) e 128 o 256 GB di storage (UFS 3.1)

Cameras: main from 50 MPultra-wide angle from 12 MP

Front camera: wide angle and 10,5 MP

Mobile Networks and Connectivity: 5G Dual-SIM (Nano SIM + eSIM), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GNSS dual-band, USB-C 3.2, UWB

Unlocking: Fingerprint (reader under the display), face recognition

Drums: 4575 mAh with fast charging support (wired to 27 W, wireless a 18 W)

OS: Android 14

Updates: 7 years of software support

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are already available for pre-order, while they will officially arrive on October 12th. Below are the prices:

Pixel 8: from 799 euros

Pixel 8 Pro: from 1,099 euros

