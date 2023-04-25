Coming to 2023, there is not only news that Apple’s new-generation flagship will be equipped with a larger photosensitive element that can compete with the 1-inch photosensitive element. Google’s new-generation flagship Pixel 8 Pro has also been announced, and it will use a larger 1/1.12-inch sensor! Continue reading Google Pixel 8 Pro camera specification exposure, but also increase the photosensitive element? Report content.



▲Image source: Smartprix

Google Pixel 8 Pro camera specifications exposed, but also to increase the photosensitive element?

Now it seems that 2023 will be a “big” battle for camera armament among mobile phone brands!

Although everyone should be thinking “Hey, so which year is it not?” But I have to say that even Apple has gradually increased the size of the photosensitive element almost every year in recent years. However, compared with other Android brands, they are basically ultra-fast adoption of hundreds of millions or even “hundreds of millions” of pixels, and even larger and larger 1-inch photosensitive elements.

At this stage, including Google and other brands that are relatively more focused on improving shooting quality through computational photography, they are indeed showing a rather slow strategy in terms of hardware.

▲Image source: Smartprix

However, in 2023, there is not only news that Apple’s new-generation flagship will be equipped with a larger sensor that can compete with the 1-inch sensor. Google’s new-generation flagship Pixel 8 Pro has also been announced, and it will use a larger 1/1.12-inch sensor! Obviously, a war of photosensitive elements is about to break out.

Pixel 8 Pro may also use Samsung GN2 1/1.12 “ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 23, 2023

In recent years, the degree of secrecy of the new phone has been regarded as “sorrowful”. It is often difficult for Google, which has too many secrets, to be officially released. Coming to this year’s Pixel 8 series, now the big news leaker has mentioned the specifications of the photosensitive element that this new phone may use.

According to the latest news from Ice Universe, he pointed out that Google’s latest flagship Pixel 8 Pro will use Samsung GN2 sensor, which also means that Google will be about 1/1.31 inch larger than Pixel 7 Pro, to 1/1.12 2.5-inch photosensitive element to bring an increase in image quality to the Pixel camera system.

▲Image source: Apple

If such news is true, this year’s Pixel 8 Pro will be equipped with the largest sensor in the series so far. And it can be expected that with the blessing of higher light input, better low-light shooting effects and dynamic range, Google’s computing photography capabilities can be further developed – I don’t know what new shooting functions will pop up.

G 50MP 1/1.12”

A 48MP 1/1.14”

X 50MP 1”

O 50MP 1”

V 50MP 1”

S 200MP 1/1.3” — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 23, 2023

Ice Universe also briefly compared the current and upcoming photosensitive element specifications of several brand flagship phones. Except for the 48MP 1/1.14-inch photosensitive element of the A family that he broke the news before, in fact, 50MP 1-inch photosensitive elements are generally used at present, and only the “S family” uses a 1/1.3-inch photosensitive element with 200 million pixels. It seems that in terms of the general direction, most brands in 2023 will choose to increase the size of the photosensitive element (of course, many of them have the main merged pixels) as the main direction?

Further reading:



Assisting the Keelung public welfare electric vehicle plan will be an important key for Gwangyang to reverse the electric vehicle market? (View)

