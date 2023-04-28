Home » Google Pixel 8 Pro’s main camera has been greatly upgraded to use Samsung’s largest ISOCELL GN2 sensor- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – 5G Mobile
The release date of Google Pixel 8 Pro is getting closer and closer, so the rumors about Pixel 8 Pro have never stopped. The latest one is that the Pixel 8 Pro will be equipped with Samsung’s largest ISOCELL GN2 sensor, which means that the specifications of the main camera lens will be greatly upgraded!

It is reported that Google Pixel 8 Pro will use Samsung’s largest ISOCELL GN2 photosensitive element, with a size of 1/1.12 inches, 50 million original pixels, and 12.5 million combined, that is, an effective pixel size of 2.8 µm. The change of Pixel 8 Pro is also similar to the specifications of many flagship mobile phones equipped with 1-inch or larger photosensitive elements on the market. Therefore, if Google wants to make this phone more competitive and more popular, I believe it needs to make such changes.

Source: GSMArena.com

