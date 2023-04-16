Google Pixel 8 screen size shrinks, may be equipped with Bard AI voice robot to help you answer calls

Google is preparing to announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at the Google I/O conference in 2023. We expect some other devices like Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a to be announced at the same event. Now, information about the Pixel 8 screen panel has been exposed.

shrinking screen size

Ross Young, CEO of DSCC, a screen supply chain consulting firm, tweeted and shared the screen news of the Google Pixel 8 series of mobile phones。

Tweet information shows that the Google Pixel 8 mobile phone will use a 6.16-inch screen. In comparison, the Pixel 7 mobile phone has a screen size of 6.32 inches. In addition, the Pixel 8 Pro abandoned the curved screen and changed to a flat design.

Netizens joked: “All fans of Sony Xperia phones will switch to Pixel Compact.” It can be seen from the tweet that the Google Pixel 8 Pro phone has the same screen size as the Pixel 7 Pro, which is also 6.7 inches.

The content of the tweet also stated that the screens used in the two models of the Pixel 8 series are from Samsung Display, and mass production will begin in May this year.

It may be equipped with a voice assistant with Bard function

Previously, Jonathan Eccles, the product manager of Google’s “Phone” App, said that they were studying the functions of using AI to help you filter fraudulent calls, robots to answer calls, etc. Foreign media speculated that this may use LaMDA, the language model of the Bard AI chatbot.

Considering that it is very likely that this feature will be displayed at the I/O Developers Conference in May, with the time point, it may be expected to be the first Pixel phone equipped with a voice robot on the Pixel 8.