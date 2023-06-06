Home » Google Pixel 8, what a disappointment the Tensor G3 chip! Benchmarks leave a bad taste in the mouth
Just a few hours ago, we explained to you that the Google Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 chip will be one of the most important changes compared to the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Unfortunately, however, it is said that these changes will not necessarily be positive: the last benchmark del chip Google Tensor G3Indeed, it seems to leave much to be desired.

At the beginning of May, it emerged that the Tensor G3 will have ARM’s “old gen” Cores, with an architecture that should include a total of 8 Cores, or a Cortex-X3 a 3,30 GHz, due Cortex-A715 a 2,60 GHz and four Cortex-A510 at 2.30 GHz. The latest appearance of the SoC on Geekbench, reported by GizmoChina, confirms this architecture, but revises the clock frequencies of the Cores negatively.

Specifically, the Main core will arrive at 3.02 GHzwhile the intermediate cores will reach 2.45 GHz and the E-cores will only reach 2.15 GHz. On the basis of this data sheet, absolutely credible because it comes from a platform of benchmarkingwe can hypothesize that the Tensor G3 will not be similar to the Exynos 2300, as initially estimated, but more to theExynos 2200 di Samsung Galaxy S22S22+ e S22 Ultra.

The benchmark of the device then reveals to us that it reaches 1,186 Points in Single-Core and 3,809 Points in Multi-Core, essentially approaching a current generation medium-high range proposal. However, this is a score that is not in line with what one would expect from a top-of-the-range smartphone due out at the end of 2023.

Indeed, given these specifications, it seems that Google Pixel 8 will not keep up with the Android alternatives equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen3, which should also benefit enormously from the new generation ARM cores and a 10-core architecture. Is it possible that, after the enormous success of Pixel 7, 7 Pro and 7a, Google commits a new misstep and decides to launch an “old” smartphone already in its infancy?

