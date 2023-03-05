PR/Business Insider

The Google Days at Media Markt will run until March 9th. Numerous products such as smartphones, Chromebooks or wearables are on offer. Plus: On the Google Pixel 7* and Google Pixel 7 Pro* there is an additional 100.00 euro purchase bonus for your old smartphone.

The Google Days are currently running at the technology retailer Media Markt and will run until March 9th. Smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, devices with voice assistants, Chromebooks and streaming sticks are available at reduced prices during the promotion. Not every deal is worth the price. We have therefore compared prices and selected the best offers for you. For example, when you buy the Google Pixel 7 get a 100.00 euro purchase bonus for your old device in both the basic* and the pro version*. All information about this is given below.

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro with a purchase bonus of 100 euros

The Google Pixel 7 with 128 gigabytes of storage space is available from Media Markt in all color variants for EUR 549.00.* This is currently not the best price for the smartphone – this is still 10.00 euros lower – but the whole thing becomes interesting with the trade-in bonus. Because when you buy it, you can secure an additional purchase premium of 100.00 euros for your old device. Same goes for that Google Pixel 7 Pro. This comes with 128 gigabytes for 799.00 euros offered.*

This is how you secure the 100.00 euros for your old smartphone:

Buy the Google Pixel 7 (Pro) online or in the local store by March 31st (note: the deal prices for the online campaign are only expected to be valid until March 9th, 4 p.m.) Take your old device to a market of your choice or register online on the campaign page and send it in Premium is deducted directly from the purchase price on site and transferred to your bank account when you buy online

Best price on Lenovo Chromebooks

You can also save big on two Lenovo Chromebooks during Google Days at Media Markt. For one thing it is Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 for 569.00 euros* to have and on the other hand that Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i for 409.00 euros* on offer. For both Chromebooks, this is the current best price on the web. Other suppliers charge 130.00 euros more for the Duet 5, and the Flex 3i even achieves the best price – the device has never been cheaper before.

Google Pixel Watch with 23 percent discount

Last but not least, some wearables are also available at reduced prices during the Google campaign at Media Markt. So do they Google Pixel Watch with Wi-Fi – these are available for 289.00 euros* including shipping. All color variants are currently still available, so you can choose freely here. According to the price comparison portal, the price was already lower in January. But only minimally and for a short time. On average, you usually pay well over 300.00 euros for the smartwatch.