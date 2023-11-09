Google Pixel Buds Pro, much better than expected! (but not as good as the AirPods Pro 2)

Every manufacturer has to bring earphones to market. Normally I’m a bit skeptical here, which is why I didn’t buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro straight away.

However, Google included this as a supplement to the Pixel 8 Pro. Instead of selling these outright, I decided to give the earphones a chance.

It’s good that I did this, because the Google Pixel Buds Pro pleasantly surprised me! More about that in this test.

Die Google Pixel Buds Pro im Test

The obligatory charging/transport case of the Pixel Buds Pro has an interesting “egg” shape and, like an egg, is also finished in a matte white.

I actually like the shape, which fits well in the hand and in the bag. The charging box is pleasantly compact at 63 x 50 x 25 mm, although certainly not tiny.

Although the housing is largely white, it has an accent color on the inside, which is also the color of the earphones themselves.

Google offers a few options in its store, from black to various pastel shades.

The color chosen here also affects the back of the earphones, which have a fairly typical in-ear design. The earphones are medium in size to relatively compact.

The battery life is a whopping 11 hours without ANC and 7 hours with ANC, per charge. The charging box can charge the earphones almost twice before they then have to be charged wirelessly or via USB C.

Wearing comfort (very good!)

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are relatively small and pleasantly shaped earphones. These are very comfortable!

They fit perfectly in my ears. For me, the wearing comfort is one of the biggest advantages of the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

This one isn’t quite perfect, but in my opinion it’s enough for an “A-”.

ANC and transparency mode

Of course, the Pixel Buds Pro come with ANC, i.e. active noise canceling. The ANC of the Pixel Buds Pro is successful. For earphones, this is relatively powerful and has no side effects such as noise, etc.

I would say the Pixel Buds Pro are already in the top 10%.

The transparency mode is also decent. This is even good for normal earphones, but I know the Apple AirPods 2 Pro, which are 3 levels better when it comes to the transparency mode.

The Pixel Buds Pro are on the same level as JBL and Anker SoundCore.

Exciting, there is a feature that automatically switches to transparency mode when you/people are talking to you.

This definitely works too! But it can also activate unintentionally.

Sound there Pixel Buds Pro

I was pleasantly surprised by the sound of the Pixel Buds Pro! These are certainly not the absolute best-sounding earphones I’ve ever had in my hands, but these are on a very high level!

If I had to briefly summarize the sound signature, I would say relatively neutral with a little more bass.

But let’s start with the heights. The heights were successful. These are clear, clean and sufficiently brilliant. However, not over-sharpened or over-sprayed. The highs are simply clean without being piercing. The Pixel Buds Pro also cope very well with “S” sounds, which are reproduced pretty perfectly.

The mids are quite neutral. Voices are reproduced very well and sound natural/lively. However, we don’t have a mid-range focus either.

We have a slight boost in the bass, but otherwise the bass behaves relatively neutrally. Earphones from JBL and Co. will usually deliver a little more bass, but there is nothing wrong with the bass quality of the Pixel Buds Pro. This is nice and full with a strong depth. Music sounds quite strong and good.

It’s quite obvious that Google has tried to find a sound signature with the Pixel Buds Pro that fits the vast majority well. I think this worked very well too!

Thanks to the slight bass boost, we have a little more power in the sound, but not too much. The same applies to the highs, which are nice and clear but avoid excessive sharpness. Apple is doing something similar with the AirPods 2 Pro, which have a similar sound signature.

However, in my opinion, the AirPods Pro 2 are still a touch ahead of the Pixel Buds Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 clearly have a bit more resolution and a finer display of details.

Here the Pixel Buds Pro are at a good level, but not exceptional either.

This is perhaps also a very appropriate conclusion about the sound, which is good, if not very good, but not “exceptional” or “spectacular” either.

For me it’s good enough that I use the Pixel Buds Pro as earphones in everyday life.

Sound customizable!

Fortunately, Google offers you the opportunity to “freely” adjust the sound of the Pixel Buds Pro.

This is also quite clear if requested. But essentially my statements from above still stand, although you can give the Pixel Buds Pro a lot more bass, for example.

The Pixel Buds Pro are pleasingly adaptable.

Maximum volume relatively low

A small note: the Pixel Buds Pro are comparatively quiet. At full volume they are of course loud, but not “extremely”. Even the Apple AirPods 2 Pro are getting a little louder and Apple is already cautious here.

Certainly makes sense from a hearing protection perspective.

Conclusion on the Google Pixel Buds Pro

In fact, I like the Google Pixel Buds Pro! These are good true wireless earbuds, if not very good ones.

In summary, the sound is good, the ANC is strong and the wearing comfort is excellent!

The sound of the Pixel Buds Pro is good. I wouldn’t call them “outstanding”, but they are at a level where I am completely satisfied. But you can definitely get earphones from JBL, 1MORE, etc. with a slightly better sound for a little less money.

For me one of the most important points is wearing comfort! The Pixel Buds Pro are relatively small and comfortable! Many high-end earbuds sound fantastic, but are huge and often not that comfortable. Not so with the Pixel Buds Pro, they fit perfectly in my ears.

The ANC is also good and the transparency mode is decent. Google has made some improvements here with updates and, above all, has also equipped the earphones with some new functions (automatic recognition when someone is talking to you, etc.).

The bottom line is that I think the Pixel Buds Pro are recommended if you are looking for “everyday earphones” with good sound, very comfortable to wear and strong ANC.

Only the list price of €229 is too high for me! Apple AirPods Pro 2, for example, are a step above the Pixel Buds Pro in all respects.

If you look on eBay and compare prices, you can get the Pixel Buds Pro for €130-180, which is a fair price for these! In terms of sound, you might get something better for the money, but the overall package, especially with the comfort and functions, is hard to beat by other models in this price range.

Personal note

There are fantastic earphones that sound a lot better than the Google Pixel Buds Pro. If you’re looking for earbuds to use on the couch at home, I’d probably choose something else, JBL Tour PRO 2 or something like that.

But I wear earphones a lot when I’m out and about with my dogs, for example. Here I don’t need the maximum sound, but rather a good and comfortable fit with decent sound and usable ANC or a good transparency mode.

Here the Apple AirPods 2 Pro are PERFECT! Despite all the criticism of Apple, the AirPods 2 Pro have the best wearing comfort (you simply don’t notice the earphones), by far the best transparency mode and a good to very good sound.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro go in a very similar direction! Not quite as good, but very pleasant in everyday life. For my walks these are currently my 2nd/3rd choice (and I have a few earbuds) along with the 1More EVO, which I also consider to be a good alternative to the Pixel Buds Pro. Similar comfort, slightly worse ANC, slightly better sound, similar price.

