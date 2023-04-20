Google Pixel Fold design, specifications, pricing, offers exposure! – DCFever.com

Text: Tony

Google has been rumored to launch a folding screen phone called Pixel Fold. Now that its design, specifications, pricing and purchase discounts have been exposed, it seems that there is no suspense that it will be launched.

Google Pixel Fold is a large-screen folding phone with a 5.8″ screen on the front and a 7.6″ folding screen when the body is opened. It is also equipped with the most durable folding pads and supports waterproof function. Equipped with Tensor G2 SoC, the power will be larger than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (4400mAh), so the weight of the body reaches 283g, which is heavier than the folding screen launched this year.

Google Pixel Fold is rumored to be priced higher than US$1,700, which is equivalent to HK$13,343, and you will get a Pixel Watch smart watch when you buy the machine. Products will be announced on May 10 and may be available on June 27.

Source: cnbc