Home » Google Pixel Fold design, specifications, pricing, offers exposure! – DCFever.com
Technology

Google Pixel Fold design, specifications, pricing, offers exposure! – DCFever.com

by admin
Google Pixel Fold design, specifications, pricing, offers exposure! – DCFever.com

Text: Tony

Google has been rumored to launch a folding screen phone called Pixel Fold. Now that its design, specifications, pricing and purchase discounts have been exposed, it seems that there is no suspense that it will be launched.

Google Pixel Fold is a large-screen folding phone with a 5.8″ screen on the front and a 7.6″ folding screen when the body is opened. It is also equipped with the most durable folding pads and supports waterproof function. Equipped with Tensor G2 SoC, the power will be larger than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (4400mAh), so the weight of the body reaches 283g, which is heavier than the folding screen launched this year.

Google Pixel Fold is rumored to be priced higher than US$1,700, which is equivalent to HK$13,343, and you will get a Pixel Watch smart watch when you buy the machine. Products will be announced on May 10 and may be available on June 27.

Source: cnbc

See also  Small and cheap car with enough space

You may also like

PHANTEKS Launches ASUS 4080 GPU Water Block |...

Xiaomi unveils Xiaomi 13 Ultra in collaboration with...

🎮Play Android games on your PC! Google’s official...

Google will reportedly unveil a foldable Pixel phone...

Cambium Networks Fixed Wireless: connettività oltre 100 Mbps

Bionic leaf to capture energy from rain and...

iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch Notifications Now: HomePod’s New...

the specifications of the low cost smartphone

WhatsApp rumored to be developing animated emoji

Apple opens first store in Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy