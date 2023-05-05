Google Pixel Fold: Everything about release, features, design, price

While Samsung is already working on the fifth generation of its folding smartphones and many other manufacturers are offering such devices, Google itself has not yet had anything comparable. But that should change soon.

Unlike Apple, which has put its plans for a foldable iPhone on hold for the time being, Google has been developing its own foldable smartphone for some time. In 2019, the company confirmed the construction of prototypes. After a series of leaks, Google itself has now announced that the Pixel Fold is actually coming – on May 10th, just in time for the Google I/O developer conference.

Pixel Fold now listed in the Google Store

Google used the Star Wars tag – May the Fourth (based on “May the Force be with you”) – to tease its Pixel Fold smartphone. A short video clip titled “May The Fold Be With You” shows the folding mechanism in action.

Here you will find content from Youtube In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

The company has also set up a product page in its online store. The video clip can also be seen there. There is also an announcement that more information about the device will follow at Google I/O on May 10th. However, there is no way to pre-order or reserve the device.

Press images of the Google Pixel Fold have surfaced

American blogger and leaker Evan Blass has in a tweet released high-resolution images of the Google Pixel Fold, which are said to be official press material. The 4K renderings (computer-generated graphics) show the smartphone opened from the back and front, as well as when it is closed. The images coincide with the video clip that Google published on May 4th.

The Google Pixel Fold when folded Photo: Evan Blass via PhoneArena

The external display makes the smartphone comparatively compact with a diagonal of 5.8 inches. Even the currently smallest Google smartphone Pixel 6a – as well as the upcoming 7a – is significantly larger at 6.1 inches. Nevertheless, a triple camera should be found in the device, which is based on the sensors in the Pixel 7 Pro. With a selfie camera on the inside and outside, you get a total of five cameras.

The outside of the Google Pixel Fold when opened Photo: Evan Blass via PhoneArena

The Google Pixel Fold with a diagonal of 7.6 inches is opened to form a tablet. However, we wonder if a little more screen real estate wouldn’t have been possible, since the bezels seem rather wide compared to other modern folding smartphones. Possibly, however, Google’s attempt to make the device as resilient – and thus suitable for the masses – as possible is hidden behind it.

The interior display of the Google Pixel Fold Photo: Evan Blass via PhoneArena

The alleged press photos even give a little insight into the customized Android interface for pixel smartphones. There is more space for additional apps in the dock at the bottom edge of the screen in tablet mode. Also, the Google search bar moves above the dock – whereas on Pixel phones it’s usually found below it.

Technical specifications fully leaked

Blass also shared the data sheet of the Google Pixel Fold in its entirety on Twitter. It not only contains information about the screens and cameras, but also the exact dimensions and details such as IP rating and available colors.

screens : Exterior: 5.8-inch OLED, 17.4:9 ratio, 1080 x 2092, 408 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate Inside: 7.6 inch OLED, 6:5 ratio, 1840 x 2208, 380 PPI, 120 Hz refresh rate

: Chip : Tensor G2, Titan M2 co-processor

: Tensor G2, Titan M2 co-processor RAM : 12 GB, 256/512 GB (UFS 3.1)

: 12 GB, 256/512 GB (UFS 3.1) Cameras : Main camera: 48 MP, ƒ/1.7, 0.8 μm Ultraweight: 10.8 MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.25 µm Telephoto: 10.8 MP Dual Pixel, ƒ/3.05, 1.22 μm, 5x optical zoom Outside: 9.5 MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.22 µm Inside: 8 MP, ƒ/2.0, 1.12 μm

: Battery : 4821 mAh, charging at 30 watts

: 4821 mAh, charging at 30 watts Dimensions : 139.7mm x 79.5mm x 12.1mm (closed) 139.7mm x 158.7mm x 5.8mm (open) 283 Gramm

: Miscellaneous : IPX8, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

: IPX8, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Colors: Obsidian, Porcelain

This information corresponds to the data that the US news channel CNBC had learned from internal sources. It was already certain that Google plans to make the smartphone water-resistant – similar to the Fold 4 and Flip 4 from Samsung. A special feature is the compact size with a 5.8-inch external display. With a 7.6-inch display when unfolded, the Google Pixel Fold would still have tablet format. According to internal sources, Google wants the Pixel Fold to have the “most durable hinge in a foldable [Smartphone, Anm. d. Red.]” apply.

According to information from Evan Blass and CNBC, the smartphone could be quite heavy at 284 grams. For comparison: the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple’s largest model, weighs 240 grams. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also weighs “only” 263 grams. After all, according to Google, the Pixel Fold should have a battery that lasts for 24 hours – or even 72 hours in power saving mode. However, this is hardly due to a more efficient chip, because the folding smartphone is supposed to get Google’s Tensor G2. This can already be found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as in the recently introduced Pixel 7a.

A short video clip shows the folding mechanism

A week earlier, the well-known leaker Kuba Wojciechowski had a video in one Post on Twitter published. In the short clip, the smartphone can first be seen in a closed state with a dark display, until it is opened by the person holding it. The inside of the device then shows a folding screen in tablet format. While the content is technically blurred, at least the icons in the notification bar are recognizable. The frame around the display is comparatively thick and is a bit reminiscent of the first-generation Galaxy Fold. After all, the camera is integrated into the frame and does not take up any space on the screen.

Then the person closes and opens the smartphone again. During this process, it can be seen that there is no gap between the housing halves when they are folded together. This is a common problem that Samsung continues to have with its Fold 4 and Flip 4. Only recently, manufacturers such as Oppo with the Find N and Honor with the Magic Vs found a solution to give the display enough space despite its flat design.

This is where you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Since we only vaguely see the smartphone in the video from the front and the inside, it cannot be confirmed whether the Google logo or the Pixel-typical camera visor can be found on the back. Only at second two does a small bulge on the back appear briefly in the picture. Shape and position could be an indication that it is actually a visor. Another clue that identifies the device as a Google Pixel Fold is the icons in the notification bar. Because these correspond to the Android interface that Google normally uses in its pixel smartphones.

availability and price

Google is introducing the Pixel Fold at the Google I/O developer conference on May 10th. According to a report by CNBC, the smartphone will cost 1700 US dollars (approx. 1543 euros). Notorious leaker Jon Prosser confirms the date and also states that the presale will start on May 30th and availability will start on June 27th. However, he assumes a slightly higher price of 1800 USD (1633 euros).