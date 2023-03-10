A few days ago, Google announced that this year’s I/O developer annual meeting will be held on May 10. It is rumored that the folding mobile phone Pixel Fold will have the opportunity to appear at that time; however, about two months before Google I/O, some netizens have already posted on Reddit The discussion forum has shared many spy photos of what is claimed to be the Pixel Fold.

Recognized by the camera module on the back of the machine

The netizen who shared the photo said that he saw a passenger using a Pixel Fold mobile phone in the subway in New York. The Pixel Fold user deliberately hid the phone in his hand, but he recognized it as a Pixel phone from the camera module protruding from the back of the machine. It’s a pity that the netizen couldn’t take a picture of the back of the machine, and the other photos were quite blurry, because the subway was shaking while driving, and he didn’t want the other party to know that he was secretly taking pictures.

The photo shows that the user is using the Pixel Fold’s external screen to play videos horizontally, and the body design is vaguely similar to the computer design drawings circulated in the market. Netizens described that the Pixel Fold body he saw was dark blue or black, the screen frame was quite narrow, and he was surprised by the rather thin body.

Source: phonearena