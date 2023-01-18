Google’s ability to keep secrets is one of the worst in the smart phone industry. Almost all mobile phones that have been launched in recent years have been fully exposed before they are released. There have been rumors that Google will launch a foldable screen phone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. A few days ago, YouTuber Dave2D took the lead in obtaining a model of the Pixel Fold foldable machine and shooting a demo video to share.

According to Dave2D, the size of the Pixel Fold model in his hand is the same as that of the real machine, allowing accessory manufacturers to develop products. Although it is only a plastic model, it can be seen that Pixel Fold looks like a hybrid of Pixel 7 and OPPO Find N2. The shape of the back camera module is similar to that of Pixel 7, and the size ratio is similar to the short and fat Find N2. The slim design of the Galaxy Z Fold is not referenced. This size and ratio is more convenient for one-handed manipulation when folded, and it is also relatively small and portable.

Dave2D pointed out that the Pixel Fold’s outer screen is 5.79 inches with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,100; while the inside foldable screen is 7.67 inches with a resolution of 2,208 x 1,840. The most surprising thing may be the thickness of the Pixel Fold, which is only about 5.7mm thick when unfolded, and only about 8.7mm including the protruding camera.

