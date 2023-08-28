Google Pixel: Get a bundle with free Buds Pro now!

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Google now has various technology products in its portfolio to appeal to a wide audience. With the Pixel 7adem Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro for example, in addition to the middle class, lovers of noble high-end smartphones are also served. In addition, there has been this since June 2023 Google Pixel Tablet for streaming, gaming and surfing. If you are interested in one of the smartphones or the tablet, an exciting bundle deal* is now waiting for you at Media Markt. There you can get it when you buy it Pixel Buds Pro included for free. However, the promotion is limited in time and you should decide quickly. We have summarized the most important information for you.

read too

Google Pixel 7 in the test: What the comparatively inexpensive premium smartphone really has to offer

If you buy the Google Pixel 7, 7a or 7 Pro at Media Markt up to and including September 4th, you are currently getting the Google Pixel Buds Pro as a gift. You are free to choose the color of the in-ear headphones: they are available in the variants “Charcoal”, “Coral”, “Fog” and “Lemongrass”. At Media Markt, the Buds Pro usually cost around 170.00 euros individually, and they are only available from other shops for around 160.00 euros. You save at least this amount with the offer. Here is an overview of all the promotional products that come with free buds:

Incidentally, you can choose from three colors for the smartphones, the tablet is available in two color and storage variants.

This is what the Google Pixel devices offer

When it comes to smartphones, you can choose between the Google Pixel 7a* as a mid-range device, the Google Pixel 7* as a basic variant at the upper-class level, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro* as a high-end model. All three are dual SIM cell phones that offer the highest mobile communications standard with 5G and are equipped with the powerful Tensor G2 processor.

In the following you will find an overview of the most important key data of the three devices

Google Pixel 7aGoogle Pixel 7Google Pixel 7 Prodisplay size6.1 inch 6.23 inch 6.71 inchDisplayartOLEDAMOLEDAMOLEDrefresh rate90 Hertz90 Hertz120 Hertzcamera techniqueDual camera with 4K video recording and optical image stabilizationDual camera with 4K video recording and optical image stabilizationTriple camera with 4K video recordingrandom access memory8 Gigabyte8 Gigabyte12 GigabyteInternal memory128 Gigabyte128 Gigabyte128 Gigabytebattery pack4,385 mAh4,355 mAh5,000 mAh

This technology is offered by headphones and a tablet

The Pixel Buds Pro are noise canceling headphones, which means they are able to block out distracting ambient noise. So you can concentrate even better on conversations or music. The in-ear headphones are equipped with flexible eartips that adapt to the shape of your ear, ensuring better wearing comfort. A transport case with an integrated charger is also included – according to the manufacturer, the total running time is 31 hours.

The Google Pixel Tablet* comes with a 10.95 inch display and is ideal for people who like to stream films and series or are looking for a tablet for gaming. To ensure that games are displayed smoothly, it is also equipped with the Google Tensor G2 chip, a Titan M2 security chip and eight gigabytes of RAM. At only 439 grams, it is also light enough to be easily transported. However, there is no LTE or 5G variant so far, so you need a WiFi network nearby. More details on the new Pixel Tablet below:

screen size: 10.95 inches / 27.81 centimeters

Internal memory: 128 or 256 gigabytes

random access memory: eight gigabytes

battery life: up to twelve hours

particularities: anti-fingerprint coating, fingerprint reader

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

