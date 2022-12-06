In addition to fixed monthly security updates, Google Pixel mobile phones will also bring new features through Features Drop every quarter. The last wave of this year has been officially launched. Not only mobile phones, but this time Features Drop together with watches and earphones will get new features. function.

This time, Features Drop brings clear call function to the Pixel 7 series, using AI to separate human voices and eliminate background noise, bringing clearer call quality. At the press conference, it was announced that the free Google One VPN that the Pixel 7 series will receive has also been launched. Just sign in to the Google One service with an eligible Google Account to get started.

The built-in voice recorder of Pixel 6 and newer mobile phones can not only convert into text files in real time, but can also identify different speakers, automatically add tags, and record multi-person conversations more conveniently. Google Translate’s instant transcription also adds Arabic Chinese, Danish, Vietnamese, Swedish, and Persian, plus the original supported languages, the number of languages ​​that can be translated instantly has reached 21.

The security and privacy settings in this update will have a more readable interface design, and can scan the phone for security risks. In addition, flagship phones after Pixel 6 will add coughing and snoring during sleep in the digital healthy sleep mode At the same time, the Fitbit service of Pixel Watch also launched a sleep file, so that users can better understand their sleep status.

In addition to mobile phones, Google Pixel Watch will add sunrise and sunset information boxes, and display a countdown, users can arrange their work and rest according to the sunshine time, and they will also be able to set five groups of favorites in the contacts, and Google will also The spatial sound effect is launched on Google Pixel Buds, but it will not be available until January, and it needs to be paired with a flagship machine after Pixel 6 to use it.

This Features Drop also includes a routine security update. The Android security update version will come to December 5th, and it also fixes a number of issues for Pixel 4a, 5a, 6a, 6 series, and 7 series.