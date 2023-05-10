Home » Google Pixel Tablet has a speaker charging base, priced from US$499
The Pixel Tablet, which was previewed at Google’s presentation in October last year, has finally officially debuted with full specifications. In addition to the already known Tensor G2 processor, the Pixel Tablet is equipped with an 11-inch 2,560 x 1,600 resolution LCD screen, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage space. Pixel Tablet also has an 8MP front camera and main camera, the former can provide 1080p video chat function. Google says it can provide power for “12 hours of video streaming.”

However, unlike most tablets that focus on business, so most of them provide accessories such as keyboard protection cases, Pixel Tablet focuses on “bedside entertainment” devices. Therefore, it provides a speaker charging base. When you suck the tablet up, in addition to charging the tablet, it can also turn the tablet into a device similar to Nest Hub, bringing digital photo frames, assistants, smart home control and Bedside speakers and other functions. The sound quality of the tablet itself is not bad, and it provides four speakers, so that it can have stereo sound whether it is vertical or horizontal.

However, the problem with Android tablets has always been app support for large screens, and the Android ecosystem has always been one step behind Apple in this regard. There is no problem with Google and major companies’ apps, but the smaller the company, the more likely it is not to optimize the tablet and affect the user experience.

Pixel Tablet is currently available for pre-order abroad. It is available in white “ceramic”, black/gray “hazel” and pink/white “rose”. The 128GB version costs US$499, while the 256GB version costs US$499. It is US$599. At present, Google has no plans to release it in Taiwan.

