Google Pixel Tablet More Details Leaked, 4-Color Body and 8GB Memory – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – Computer

Google Pixel Tablet has been exposed in two colors earlier, one is a green back with a black frame, and the other is an off-white back with a white frame, each with its own characteristics. A few days ago, more details of the Pixel Tablet were disclosed, regardless of the color of the body, body materials, accessories, and hardware and software configurations.

The latest information about the Google Pixel Tablet is that two more body colors will be added, that is, together with the two colors mentioned before, there will be 4 colors to choose from, and the aluminum body will be used, and there will be a ceramic-like nano Porcelain veneer is used as decoration for a soft matte look and feel.

As for other matching aspects, Pixel Tablet will add a charging base, making the body a display screen for Google’s new smart assistant, and will also launch an exclusive protective case for it. In addition, in terms of software and hardware, it will be equipped with Tensor G2 processor, 8GB memory, Android 13 operating system, and two secondary storage capacity options. According to sources, it may be listed in June.

Source: 9To5Google