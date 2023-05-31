Google Pixel Watch 2 rumored to have significantly improved battery life

Engadget

Poor battery life, the main problem with the Pixel Watch, may be resolved on the second-generation product. 9to5Google recently learned from a source that the processor used in the Pixel Watch 2 may be replaced by the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 from the previous Exynos 9110 (born in 2018). This should result in a noticeable improvement in the battery life of the device, even without changing the battery size much. According to sources, the new product can be used for more than a day with the AoD display turned on, which is basically difficult to achieve on the original product.

At the same time, the Pixel Watch 2 seems to be copying the Fitbit Sense 2’s body status sensor, which can measure pressure index and skin temperature. If nothing else, the device should be one of the first products to preload the Wear OS 4 system, and more details are yet to be exposed.