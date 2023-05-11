Home » Google Play developers can use generative AI to enhance their app detail pages
Google Play developers can use generative AI to enhance their app detail pages

Google Play developers can use generative AI to enhance their app detail pages

The almost ubiquitous generative AI is now being taken a step further by Google into the Play Store. At today’s I/O conference, they encouraged developers to make more use of the new AI customization tools to improve the app details page. This new feature not only helps developers create new pages, but it also translates existing content into multiple languages.

There are currently as many as 50 custom detail pages that developers can create, and Google hopes the new tool will make it easier for developers to manage. First of all, it introduces the concept of detail page grouping, allowing developers to create a basic page for the app, and then make it suitable for specific people or events by modifying specific elements. For example, users who jump to the app details page from YouTube may see a set of screenshots, and users from different countries may see different pictures, as well as software descriptions written in their native language, etc.

At the same time, the new AI assistant can also generate text for developers to use based on the needs of developers, based on the purpose of highlighting key functions and marketing themes. The new machine translation tool can also quickly generate detailed introductions in 10 different languages ​​for the app, making it easier for developers to reach more user groups in different regions. Speaking of ordinary users, Google has also prepared an AI-driven review summary function for them to help you quickly obtain valuable review content. However, this feature will only summarize positive reviews in English at the beginning of its launch.

