Now it seems that the recent AI-related development is a bit like Google, which has been robbed of the spotlight, and has no intention of continuing to let other rivals continue to focus on it. Recently, in his own Podcast program, he mentioned the latest development direction of Phone by Google app. Read on for Google’s teaser that generative AI will help you deal with unwanted phone calls.



Google predicts that generative AI will help you deal with unwanted calls

When it comes to dealing with scams, advertisements or annoying harassing calls, in fact, Google has already launched a Whoscall-like “Google-developed “phone” caller ID and harassing call blocking function.” The computer king Ada team has also introduced related usage. (portal).

“We think artificial intelligence is going to take you into the future. Keep your eyes peeled this year, there will be some solutions for spam calls, I believe it will be very exciting (We think AI is what takes you there into the future . And stay tuned this year, there’ll be some things coming up in the world of solving for unwanted calls that I think are going to be really exciting.)”

The above is the result of ChatGPT’s assistance in translation. It has to be said that generative AI does help to a considerable extent in all aspects (Google Bard said: now?).

All in all, through the preview of the Android calling function. This year, Google will introduce a new feature that uses LaMDA’s large-scale language model technology AI – which is Bard’s current core technology – in the calling function to “deal with” those incoming calls you don’t like.

In fact, to be honest, Google will actively apply generative AI-related functions, including Bard, through the various ecosystem updates announced at the I/O Developer Conference, and even subsequent various service improvements. It should be a development that is not unexpected to respond to the challenges of rivals such as Microsoft and OpenAI in this field.

But the reason why this preview is exciting is mainly because Google, which has control over the Android system, has always had many innovations in the development of better calling functions.

Not only has the function of caller ID and harassing call blocking, but also can use Google Assistant to assist in transcribing the voice of incoming calls through Call Screen and turn it into real-time text display, which can achieve the function of real-time voicemail; Phone-related features – although, unfortunately, they were only available in the US before…

This time the official is not only teasing the show, it will ensure that you will never (Never ever, ever) be annoyed by the phone ringing again. I want to sublimate incoming calls to a pleasant experience – I believe there should be a lot of filtering mechanisms involved in this, so that you can really receive important incoming calls. It is also mentioned that any call will not make you inefficient and unproductive.

As for how to achieve it, although Google didn’t make it clear, it mentioned that the new experience will involve multiple steps and multiple rounds of call protection through generative AI. It’s really quite exciting to see what new features will come out . However, seeing that Google Bard has not yet opened to Taiwan, and the previous Call Screen experience has been around for so many years, it is still not our turn. I always feel that…

