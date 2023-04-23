For Google Fi, its own virtual telecommunications service that has been promoted for a long time in the past, Google announced earlier that it would adjust its service name to Google Fi Wireless, replace it with a new identification image, and add a 7-day free trial service.

Google rebrands its virtual telecom service to Google Fi Wireless, officially adds 7-day free trial service

In fact, Google has been testing the free trial service on a small scale since the end of March this year. This time, it adjusted the service name to Google Fi Wireless, and further expanded the 7-day free trial service for everyone to apply for experience.

If the user supports eSIM with their own mobile phone, they can quickly activate the service through the Google Fi Wireless app, but it is still only available for users in the United States. Google has no plans to bring this service to more countries and regions.

Google rebrands its virtual telecom service to Google Fi Wireless, officially adds 7-day free trial service

As for the usage plan, there has been no significant change. The basic Flexible plan still maintains a basic fee of $20 per month, and is priced at $10 per GB of traffic (up to 6GB of traffic, and it will switch to the all-you-can-eat mode if it exceeds 6GB). The United States, Canada, and Mexico also provide free calls and text messages. At the same time, you can also surf the Internet at the same data rate in countries and regions around the world. In addition, you can apply for family and multi-person use plans.

In the Flexible plan and the advanced Unlimited Plus plan, there is also a service that allows Pixel Watch to use the Internet function. Currently, the Simply Unlimited plan is also open to use, and it also supports Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Earlier, Google also announced that its virtual telecommunications service can also enable 5G Internet access on the iPhone. As for the 2020 iPhone SE, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone 11 and later models, it can also use eSIM. way to use the Google Fi Wireless service.

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

Vivo unveils X Fold 2, the first phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and a foldable screen

“Father of Mario” Shigeru Miyamoto revealed that there will be more Nintendo content adaptation movies coming out

Apple may launch a MacBook Air with an OLED screen in 2024, and all iPad models will also be replaced with OLED screens