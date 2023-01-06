[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

Samsung, Xiaomi mobile phones will be able to use the digital car key function

Google announced at CES 2023 that it will release updates to the Android Auto operating system used in Volvo and other models, and also announced that Honda will also join the Android Auto operating system.

After a preview during Google I/O 2022 last year, Google is expected to release updates to existing Android Auto models in the near future, which will use a new Material You interface design and allow users to operate in a more intuitive and personalized manner At the same time, it will also make the Android Auto operation interface more in line with the display ratio of the dashboard screen corresponding to different car models, or correspond to multiple sets of screen display outputs.

In the new version update, the system will suggest related operations through Google Assistant, such as prompting to view missed calls, recommending suitable services, etc., or checking the estimated time of arrival, etc. In addition, you can also search for specific clips in songs or Podcasts through Google Assistant, Even with a Pixel or Samsung phone, you can use WhatsApp to make calls with Android Auto connected.

In addition, the digital vehicle key function officially added to Android 13 is now available on Pixel phones, and even the digital key can be shared with iPhone users. It is expected that Samsung and Xiaomi phones will be further opened to use digital car keys before the end of this year. function, and supports the use of BMW and other car models.

Other updates include the pre-installed Waze service on Android Auto that will be installed on certain Renault models. In addition, the new Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 and other models will begin to use high-resolution Google Maps services, which will also add More and clearer road signs and other information.