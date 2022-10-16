Over the weekend Google announced KataOS (codenamed Sparrow), an operating system for embedded devices focused on the runtime environment, with a focus on machine learning workloads. KataOS is designed with security in mind, uses the Rust programming language exclusively, and is built on the seL4 microkernel.

The main use case for KataOS is the growing number of smart devices, with a special emphasis on embedded hardware running machine learning applications. At present, the industry is paying more and more attention to RISC-V, and support for the CPU architecture is a major focus of KataOS.

Google announced on the open source blog:

“As the basis for this new operating system, we chose seL4 as the microkernel because it puts security front and center; it is mathematically proven to be secure with guaranteed secrecy, integrity, and availability. By seL4 CAmkES framework, we are also able to provide statically defined and analyzable system components. KataOS provides a verifiable security platform that protects the user’s privacy because it is logically impossible for an application to breach the kernel’s hardware security protections, and the system Components are verifiably secure. KataOS is also implemented almost entirely in Rust, which provides a strong starting point for software security, as it eliminates entire classes of bugs such as one-by-one errors and buffer overflows.

The current GitHub release includes most of the core parts of KataOS, including our frameworks for Rust (like the sel4-sys crate, which provides the seL4 system call API), an alternate root server written in Rust (requires dynamic system-wide RAM management) , and a kernel modification to seL4 to reclaim RAM used by root servers. “

If you are interested, you can go to Google’s open source blog for more details.

https://opensource.googleblog.com/2022/10/announcing-kataos-and-sparrow.html

You can see the progress of related projects on GitHub

https://github.com/AmbiML/sparrow-manifest