Google just released its October 2022 Pixel update, which fixes the occasional “hum or noise” when using wired headphones, and fixes the media playback volume control in notifications not appearing under certain conditions issues, fixes an issue where the Wi-Fi network menu would not appear in certain apps, and a number of minor UI issues. In other words, it’s a fairly normal Pixel update, but it’s worth mentioning that it’s also the last scheduled update for the Pixel 4/XL.

Of course, that’s not to say that Google doesn’t have the opportunity to add more features to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, or that Google will leave the Pixel 4 alone in the event of an urgent and major security breach, but the Pixel 4’s updates are relatively modest. possible. In addition, other “Pixel 4” family members that were released later can still continue to get updates, such as Pixel 4a should still get new updates until August 2023, 4a 5G is November of the same year, and if it is the latest For Pixel 6 users, since Google has extended the update guarantee from 3 years to 5 years, it should be fine until the fall of 2026.

If you’re a Pixel 4 user who cares about getting updates consistently, it might be time to consider buying a new phone. Google’s new Pixel phone conference will be held at 10 pm the day after tomorrow (Thursday), don’t forget to pay attention to our report then!

