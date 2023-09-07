Google releases the first official video teaser of Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2

Following the announcement of the Made by Google presentation event, the time has come again for BigG to refer to future launches. In this context, it was published un video teaser relativo a Pixel 8 e Pixel Watch 2.

Yes, you got it right: as also reported by The Verge and TechCrunch, the Mountain View company has published a first “Sneak Peek” relating to products that will be presented on October 4, 2023. In this regard, it has already been revealed that the Pixel 8 range is made up of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models. To accompany the latter during the event there will also be the aforementioned Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch, as you can see in the images below .

In short, in fact no more leaks are needed, at least as regards the design of the devices. For now, the constant rumors about the Google Pixel 8 range will take care of the rest, which have recently also touched on the question of possible European prices. To be clear, the rumors suggest that the starting cost could be between 800 and 900 euros.

We’ll see: 4 October 2023 isn’t that far away and on that day fans of the Tech world will have the eyes turned towards New York City. For the rest, it has already been confirmed by Google itself that it will be possible to associate Pixel Watch 2 with Pixel smartphones to obtain a more personalized experience.

