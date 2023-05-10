Google Responds to Microsoft on Artificial Intelligence: Live Ads

Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s Google Pride Day here in Mountain View at the annual developer conference. After the success of ChatGpt and the boom of old and new interpreters of the nascent generative artificial intelligence, it’s BigG’s turn, at his home, on the Shoreline Amphitheater stage. The wait is all about Bard which, at least for the media, is the answer to ChatGpt. Google aims to reassert its role as an Ai company, it must demonstrate to its audience (and shareholders) that the future of search is not entrusted to a single chatbot. In short, a new strategy on AI is needed. Here is the news and the comment of the announcements.

The “bold and responsible” approach

The CEO Sundar Pichai starts and immediately underlines the “bold and responsible” approach to artificial intelligence to perhaps distance himself from the competition of ChatGpt. It recalls the history of Google as the first Ai company and restarts from the maps and the immersive view, one of the latest innovations that will reach 15 cities including Florence and Venice by the end of this year.

Here comes PaLM2 and the language models

As anticipated by the rumors, PaLM 2 is introduced, the latest version of the company’s large language model (LLM) which supports over 100 different languages. Like other LLMs, PaLM is a flexible system that can potentially perform all types of text generation and text editing tasks. You could train PaLM to be a conversational chatbot like ChatGPT, for example, or you could use it for tasks like summarizing text or even coding.

The new Bard becomes a platform in 180 countries.

Now is the most awaited moment. Bard arrives. Let’s remember what Bard is. It is based on LaMDA, the Large Language Model (LLM) presented two years ago by Google with the aim of better understanding the contextual elements of a dialogue. It is therefore not exactly like ChatGpt but it performs the same function. It will also be made available in Italy in over 180 countries around the world. Additionally, the system is now available in Japanese and Korean and will soon be able to support the world‘s 40 most popular languages. In addition, it will be integrated as Microsoft did with ChatGpt in its flagship products. “We’re making it easier and simpler for users to continue their work by exporting Bard responses to Google Docs or Gmail. It also adds programming skill that it didn’t have before with 40 programming languages.