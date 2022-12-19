Google shares the most recommended Chrome extensions for 2022

Google’s search engine Chrome has gradually become a favorite tool for many people to use data query, and Google also has a very open attitude to provide third-party application teams to develop software that makes users more comfortable when using Chrome. These extensions will be concentrated in chrome The online application store allows friends in need to search and download. Now Google also recommends extensions in the chrome online application store for users to refer to according to the four categories of “browser use helper”, “improving concentration”, “more convenient for playing games and watching videos”, and “online learning”.

Let the browser become a good helper for work

Whether users want to compose emails or design content, the appropriate extension software can help users use automation, sharing, and more to improve efficiency. Google recommends “Tango” that can automatically generate operation guides for users, “SwiftRead” that improves reading speed, “LINER” that provides personalized research assistants, and “Compose AI” that uses AI to assist users in automatic writing. And “Visbug” that allows designers to make adjustments to the content and images of the website.

improve concentration

In terms of improving concentration and efficiency when users work or study, Google recommends the “Workona Tab Manager” that allows users to place different pages or topics on the web page, and can customize mouse shortcuts Gestures “CrXMouse Chrome Gestures” two extensions.

Play games and watch videos more efficiently

If you want to play games or watch videos on Chrome, you can also use the “RoPro” extension that can add functions to games or the “eJOY” extension software that provides double subtitles while learning languages ​​while watching videos. Better user experience.

Good helper for online learning

As online learning becomes more and more popular, Google also recommends that both students and teachers can use the “Equatio” extension software to make math problems more quickly, and “MyBib: Free Citation Generator” can help users automatically generate bibliography and citations .

Of course, this is just the most recommended extension software compiled by Google for everyone in 2022. In fact, there are many extension software in the chrome online application store that can make the use of the chrome browser more efficient, and may be more suitable for friends with different needs. Yo!