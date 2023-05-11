Google shows Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet and foldable Pixel Fold

As already suspected, Google presented the new Pixel 7a together with the new Google Pixel Tablet and the first foldable, the Google Pixel Fold, at the I/O developer conference. We have all the innovations together in this article.

At the beginning, Google mentioned that the Pixel portfolio is quite successful. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have received multiple awards for the best smartphones of the year. Google will continue to work on expanding the range here. This has been done today: with a new smartphone, tablet and new foldable smartphone.

Google Pixel 7a introduced

The Google Pixel 7a is the newest member of Google’s Pixel family and promises users a great experience. The smartphone features a Google Tensor 2 chip that ensures fast and smooth performance. The chip is the result of years of research and development by Google and is one of the most efficient chips on the market.

In addition to the new chip, the Google Pixel 7a also has an improved camera with a larger camera lens that is said to take even more impressive photos and videos. In addition, the smartphone comes in two new colors, blue and red, which set it apart from its predecessors.

The Google Pixel 7a is also attractively priced and once again appears to offer great value for money. In Germany and Austria, the smartphone is available from a price of 509 euros and can be pre-ordered in the Google Store or from other retailers such as Tink (AT/DE). With its impressive performance, improved camera and new colors, the Google Pixel 7a is definitely worth a look.

Google Pixel Tablet mit Ladedock

The brand new Google Pixel Tablet is again equipped with the in-house chip, the Google Tensor 2, which ensures great performance. The device comes with the latest Android OS which is specially optimized for tablet use and offers a smooth user experience.

A special highlight is the innovative Charging Speaker Dock, which turns the Google Pixel Tablet into a Google Nest Hub. This practical accessory makes it possible to use the tablet as an image gallery, music player and central control unit for the smart home. Thus, the tablet finds a useful place even when not in use and turns into a multifunctional device. The fingerprint sensor, located on the outside of the tablet, ensures a secure and convenient unlocking of the device.

Available for pre-order today from the Google Store or Tink (AT). In terms of price, we start at a price of 679 euros in Germany, with the dock for an additional 149 euros.

Google Pixel Fold

Google proudly presents its first foldable smartphone: the Google Pixel Fold. The new device is also equipped with the Google Tensor 2 chip. Of particular note is that the Google Pixel Fold is the thinnest foldable on the market when unfolded, making it a real eye-catcher.

Externally, the Google Pixel Fold is reminiscent of the well-known Google Pixel smartphones, especially due to the identical camera arrangement on the back. The sophisticated camera intelligence should make it possible to offer the best camera quality for a foldable on the market.

The unfolded display of the Google Pixel Fold impresses with a diagonal of 7.6 inches and thus offers a generous work and entertainment area. A special highlight is the “Google Interpreter Mode”, which can use the rear display for live translations and is therefore a practical function for travelers and international communication.

The Google Pixel Fold will of course also offer the usual software features such as the split-screen mode, similar to what is already known from Samsung devices. Unfortunately, the Google Pixel Fold is not available for sale in some countries, including Austria. In Germany, however, it is. The foldable starts at an RRP of $1,799. Available for pre-order now on the Google Store.

