Stadia controller

At the last minute before Stadia shuts down on January 18, Google finally confirmed that it will launch a dedicated tool to enable Bluetooth support on the Stadia controller. The tool will be launched next week, so it’s not clear exactly how it works, but in the future, any platform or game that supports Bluetooth handles should be able to use the Stadia controller.

Not only that, Google also finally released a game similar to Snake “Worm Game“, to thank the players for their support. This is a small game that Google used for internal testing before Stadia started its service, so it is quite appropriate to use it as a parting gift at the end. In addition, Bungie reminds “Destiny 2” players to turn on Cross Save (Cross Save) before January 18 to ensure that the characters can be moved correctly, and as long as Stadia is still your main account, it cannot be closed even after January 18 Cross archive, otherwise you may lose character data.

Although Stadia is over, the technology behind it will continue to be available to other companies in the form of Immersive Stream for Games. But for ordinary players, the Stadia controller may be the only remaining memory, commemorating the Google cloud game service that was once ambitious but ultimately failed to open up.