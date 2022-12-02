The launch of Google Stadia can be regarded as thunderous and rainy. However, even after catching up with the front-end class of cloud games and creating a wave of rapids, Google is also very quick to admit losses in this field – just over three years of journey, I believe history will witness whether their strategy is not worth it. Count the holes and candles first. But what needs to be done before that is to deal with those players who support Google Stadia but are dumbfounded. The official also officially announced on Twitter recently the agreed hardware refund. Read on for the report on Google Stadia launching a hardware refund process.



▲ Source of this picture: Google

With Google Stadia’s attempt at cloud gaming confirmed to have failed – another service has entered Killed by Google’s cemetery… the official is quite responsible for the players who have supported this service for more than three years. In the original “A message about Stadia and our long term streaming strategy” announcement, it was announced that games and additional content, including games and additional content, will be provided before the service ends on January 18, 2023, even hardware purchased from the Google Store online store. Money back promise.

A while ago, the official has announced that most of the refund operations will be completed on the day when the service is terminated. And now, Google has also announced on its official Twitter that hardware refunds will begin earlier on December 1st.

Heads up, Stadians: Refunds for Stadia hardware purchases made on the Google Store will be processed starting today – be sure to check your email if you’re anticipating a refund. For more info: https://t.co/gqAZnNqCId — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) November 30, 2022

Google also shared the relevant notices on the official website, where it can be seen that the scope of hardware refunds does not include “physical stores”. So not to mention stores like Best Buy, even the physical Google Store is not within the scope of refunds; only the online Google Store can get “hardware” refunds. In addition, this note also mentions the Stadia Pro advanced subscription service, which is not within the scope of refunds for games and additional content and subscription fees. This is also a point that needs to be paid attention to. Don’t do the math yourself and feel that you have withdrawn less.

Google Stadia, which focuses on “Netflix in the video game industry”, has been released in 2019. Even if it has a variety of platforms including: laptops/desktops, mobile phones/tablets, and even TVs, it can be easily supported by devices above Chromecast Ultra. Play advanced games. However, since Google decided to abandon its self-made exclusive games in 2021, it has shown that the official may not have expected that the difficulty of entering this field is completely beyond their imagination.

However, what most people can’t imagine is that Google Stadia would announce that it will be closed and refunded so quickly in September this year.

No you don’t understand how seriously pissed off I am pic.twitter.com/UZ157WLmru — Colour (@ItsColourTV) September 29, 2022

That is to say, at least it is the service of a big company, so the refund is not too long-winded. It’s just about how to transfer data and which platform to transfer to for players who have already achieved considerable game achievements on this platform. It’s just that after choosing to support this type of cloud game, I didn’t think about the troubles I would encounter – I can only say that Google Stadia, as a pioneer in this area…or one of the pioneers, is obviously worth learning from other current platforms.

It’s just that most people are already in the state of “the head has been washed off” now…? I just hope that the remaining platforms can live well, or at least can prepare a better exit mechanism before they unfortunately cannot continue to operate.

