Google Stadia will be officially closed on the 18th. For players who purchase subscription services, Google has long promised that players can refund them. However, the dedicated controller launched with this cloud gaming service has not been related before. news.

Regarding whether the controller can be used in the future, it is mentioned on the Stadia Help website that the Google Stadia dedicated controller will be able to be used as a general controller through a USB wired connection. Recently, according to a report from PCGamer, Google also intends to provide Google Stadia The dedicated controller updates the Bluetooth function, allowing it to be used as a wireless controller.

However, there is no official announcement on how to update the firmware of the dedicated controller for Google Stadia. Players who have a controller at hand can pay attention to the official news.