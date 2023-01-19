Google Stadia will officially shut down in less than two days, to be exactJan 19 7:59 GMT / 8:59 CET. But despite the imminent shutdown, the developer has decided to woo fans with one last video game, a small project seen as a title the Stadia team will use to test the capabilities of the platform.

Dubbed The Worms Game, the title is essentially Snake, as it requires players to gain size by eating a range of foods while avoiding their own lagging bodies. It has a variety of game modes, including a multiplayer mode where the idea is to be the longest and last worm standing, and it’s completely free to play, assuming you have access to a Google account and the Stadia extension.

The description of Worm Game states: “Play games that came to Stadia before Stadia came to the world. “Game of Worms” is an obscure title we use to test many of Stadia’s features, from before our public launch in 2019 until 2022. It won’t win Game of the Year, but the Stadia team spent a lot Time to play it and we thought we’d share it with you. Thank you for playing and thank you for everything.

There’s no word on what will happen to Worm Game when Stadia shuts down in a few days, but it’s likely the game won’t be around anymore, so be sure to check it out if you can.