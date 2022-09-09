Home Technology Google strengthens cross-device transfer, one-click file sharing between devices under the name – Engadget Chinese version
Google strengthens cross-device transfer, one-click file sharing between devices under the name – Engadget Chinese version

Get more done and have fun with new Android features

Google

Google has announced a number of new changes to the Android system for sharing files, accessibility controls, and more. The first is Nearby Share. This Android home AirDrop will simplify the process for users to share files to other devices under their own name. As long as the device is logged into the same Google account, it will automatically receive the transmitted files, and even No need to wake up the device. Then, during the Google Meet video conference, multiple people can simultaneously watch YouTube videos together, with a maximum number of 100 people, and Android phones and tablets are being installed one after another.

The two Workspace products, Google Drive and Keep, will first receive updates for large-screen use. Both will have larger-sized desktop gadgets. The former can access Docs, Slides, and Sheets files with one click; There will be larger fonts to display content, to-dos, etc., so that users can see at a glance. Finally, there is a new “Emojify” shortcut key added to Gboard. One-click automatic generation of combined emoji strengthens the tone. First, only English is supported.

For more users with different special needs, Google thought of making Android phones your ears this time, and then converting them into visual content such as text and sirens to facilitate hearing-impaired people. The sound notification function, which has been added to the Android system earlier, can automatically identify major sounds near the user, such as a fire alarm, and issue visual cues. In the new version, users can record sounds that need attention, such as dog barking, which can better meet the needs of daily life.

Much of the content on Google TV has assisted viewing tools for the visually impaired and hearing impaired, such as audio captions. The new version of the Google TV system will be able to directly find video content that supports audio captions through voice search.

