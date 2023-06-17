Google suddenly sent a reminder letter about “changes related to archived files in albums”, and three types of pictures will be deleted starting from 7/19 – Computer King Ada

A Google announcement that it will delete archived files in some cloud albums, and reminded that before the deadline, you can use “Google Export” to back up early has recently appeared in many people’s mailboxes. Continue reading Google suddenly sent a “album archive file related changes” reminder letter, three types of image report content will be deleted starting from 7/19.





Google suddenly sent a reminder letter about “changes related to album archive files”, and three types of pictures will be deleted starting from 7/19

There are so many services that Google has cut down since ancient times (?), which are basically countless (you can see which services have been closed down all the time). However, it seems that it is rare to see such a thing as “album archive file related changes” and plan to cut off part of the content of Google Photos next month?

Today, Google sent out a letter – not only the signed “Album Archive Team” is a bit mysterious, but even the changes they are going to bring after 7/19 are quite confusing.

To put it simply, this is an announcement that Google will delete archived files in some cloud albums, and remind you that you can use “Google Export” for early backup before the deadline.

It’s just that there seems to be no Google service shutting down in my impression recently, so this kind of endless letter also caused considerable doubts. It may even be considered some strange fraudulent letter. However, if you take a closer look at the three major types that will be deleted this time, they include:

1. Small photo thumbnails, album comments, or clicked likes and other rare cases

2. Part of the Google Hangouts data in the album archive

3. Background images uploaded in Gmail theme picker before 2018

In fact, it is still a bit difficult to understand literally, but basically it should mean that Google will dispose of the archived content of conversations left by some closed services such as Hangouts, as well as small thumbnails and Gmail theme background image.

That is to say, after actually clicking on the get.google.com/albumarchive link provided by the official website for confirmation, you can see it. Not only pictures from past messaging services appear in it. Surprisingly, the author also saw the pictures of Blogger’s blog service appear in it – I tried it myself, and deleting it will indeed directly affect the display of pictures on the blog…

This is not sure if Google has mistakenly displayed Blogger’s album on the page warning “After July 19, 2023, the photos and videos displayed here will no longer be available.” Regarding this point, I personally think it should be a bug-biased issue. Otherwise, use the Blogger interface normally, and use your own Google cloud file space to upload pictures. How could it suddenly be included in the ranks of the so-called “changes related to archive archives” that will be deleted?

As for the description on another official page, it is mentioned that after July 19, 2023, after this point in time, you can view Google products and manage content. Of the Blogger, Google account, Google Photos, and Hangouts listed, only the last Hangouts mentions the need to export, and the service has been upgraded to Google Chat. Plus Blogger’s album page doesn’t mention the announcement that it will be removed, so that’s fine (should be).

I have to say that if Google really misplaced Blogger’s picture album in the archive area of ​​the album that was prompted to be deleted, it should really fix it quickly. Otherwise, users who run Blogger weblogs should panic – just… they will feel that all the pictures will be deleted after 7/19, which must be panic~ It’s impossible to turn off Blogger, right? (No way…)

