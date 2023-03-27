With the needs of modern people’s work background, improving efficiency and focusing on tasks are absolutely important skills. By learning these two skills, people can complete work more efficiently, reduce time wastage and reduce error rates. In today’s society, time is a very precious resource, and by improving efficiency and focusing on tasks, people can make better use of this resource and achieve more goals. Therefore, these two skills have become one of the obvious learnings that modern people must have. Google also specially shared the secrets so that you can follow along to improve work efficiency.

How to make good use of Google tools to improve work efficiency?

In this post, the Google Workspace team shares three tips that can help you organize your work better, be more productive, and stay focused in your day-to-day.

 Reduce irrelevant notifications and noise, and focus more on work

You can manage and optimize notifications with the functions of “Zero Disturbance”, “Turn Off Email Notifications” and “Auto Reply”, so that you can focus on tasks during work.

At this time, you can make good use of the “zero interruption”, “turn off email notifications” and “automatic reply” functions in Gmail. In the “Settings” option of Gmail, set the “Turn off email notification” and “Turn on automatic reply” functions to immerse yourself in a certain task.

In addition, you can also set the “zero interruption” mode. In this mode, the notification of instant messaging will be suspended until the mode is ended, so as to improve efficiency and focus.

 Convert goals into executable tasks and split large tasks into smaller subtasks

Before the work starts, make sure you have a clear goal and translate it into executable tasks, which will help improve work efficiency, make your tasks clearer, and ensure that you can better grasp the progress of the tasks. And it allows you to manage working time and resources more effectively.

You can make good use of Google Calendar to plan all the things you should do in a day on the calendar, including work, meetings, break time, and even meal time. and focus on the right things.

In addition, in order to avoid getting lost in the many tabs of Chrome, not finding the information you are looking for, and affecting work efficiency, you can use Chrome’s tab group function. By creating a tab group, you can group related tabs into the same group, and focus on the current task without being disturbed by other tabs.

Creating a tab group is as simple as right-clicking on one of the tabs, selecting “Add Tab Group”, and choosing a color and name for it. In this way, you can classify and manage pages for different purposes more clearly, and work and browse more efficiently.

 Use Google Assistant to streamline processes and focus on more important work

Google Assistant can assist users with various tasks, from setting reminders and schedules, to querying information and controlling home appliances, etc., so using Google Assistant to perform tasks without spending time on your own can also focus more on the current work ,like:

Set reminders and schedules: Using Google Assistant can quickly set reminders and schedules, so that you no longer need to manually enter the schedule or manually set reminders, so that you can focus on more important work.

Using Google Assistant can quickly set reminders and schedules, so that you no longer need to manually enter the schedule or manually set reminders, so that you can focus on more important work. Voice control:Google Assistant can use voice control to control devices, such as controlling lights, adjusting temperature, playing music, etc. For example, if you want to turn on the focus music, you just need to talk to Google Assistant, so that you don’t have to stop the work at hand, you can Complete these tasks with ease.

Summarize

Google officially introduces several methods that can help users improve work efficiency and focus on tasks. They can save time through automation, and can also be set according to individual needs. As long as you make good use of the various tools provided by Google, you can get twice the result with half the effort. Finish the work quickly, and get off work earlier~

