Google officially released a new generation of Pixel 7 series mobile phones last week, and also brought a new Tensor G2 processor. With the official announcement of the new product, the specifications and details of this processor have gradually become clear. Unfortunately, Tensor The G2 process has not moved to the next generation, but the architecture of the mid-core and GPU has been upgraded to a certain extent.

Most of the information before the publication showed that Google Tensor G2 will be built on a 4-nanometer process, but the foreign media Android Authority contacted Google’s external spokesperson, and the statement obtained clearly pointed out that Tensor G2 uses a 5-nanometer process. .

Although it is the same process, Samsung, which is responsible for the production of Tensor processors, has the 5LPE used by the first-generation Tensor and the updated 5LPP two process versions. Google has not disclosed which version of the 5nm process Tensor G2 uses, but due to the Tensor G2’s The clock is slightly improved, and the official also emphasized the improvement of processor power consumption this time, and it is possible to use the new 5LPP technology.

Compared with the manufacturing process, although the Google Tensor G2 processor maintains the three-cluster design of 2+2+4, the core architecture has jumped two generations from the A76 and has been updated to the ARM Cortex-A78 architecture. According to ARM’s official data, the same Under the high performance, the power consumption of A78 is reduced by up to 50% compared with the previous generation.

In addition, the Tensor G2 also uses the new Mali G710 GPU. The actual measurement shows that the G710 can use half the number of cores to achieve higher performance than the G78. ARM officials said that the G710 has improved energy efficiency by 20%. It is not clear that the Tensor G2 How many cores are used in the GPU design, but according to the previous running scores, the Tensor G2 may be equipped with the seven-core architecture of the G710-MP7.

Since the launch of the first generation of Google Tensor, users have continued to report that the processor’s heat and power consumption are not good. This time Google’s statement at the press conference and after the conference has a lot of ink on energy efficiency, but the written information is only one time. So, how much has the Pixel 7 actually improved? Let’s look forward to the actual measurement of Google Pixel 7 series mobile phones!

