Google Tensor G2 preliminary running score released, energy efficiency and graphics will be the focus of progress

Google will release a new generation of Pixel 7 series mobile phones on October 6, and also predict that it will be equipped with the Tensor G2 processor, and the preliminary running score of this new processor has appeared on the Internet, and the detailed information of the running score database is also ahead of schedule. The basic specifications of the new processor were revealed.

The benchmarks of the Google Pixel 7 Pro recently appeared in the Geekbench database, with 1,068 single-core and 3,149 multi-core scores. Compared with the previous generation Tensor processor, the single core has only a slight increase, and the multi-core has achieved An improvement of about 10%, and according to the benchmark data, Tensor G2 will use a 2+2+4 three-cluster design, the same as previous rumors.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski also found from the complete running score data that the CPU part of Tensor G2 will maintain the core architecture of X1+A76+A55, but the core clock of X1 is slightly increased by 50Mhz, and the clock of A76 is also slightly increased by 100Mhz. Although the overall architecture is not much different from the previous generation, Tensor G2 will use the updated 4LPE four-nanometer process, and the power consumption and heat generation will be improved.

Compared with the CPU, the GPU of the Tensor G2 will be updated to a new generation of Mali-G710. According to ARM’s official data, the graphics performance will be increased by 20%, the power consumption will be reduced by 20%, and the machine learning speed will be provided by 35%. Since the original Google camera relies heavily on GPU computing, the Pixel 7 will see improvements in image processing and gaming performance.

However, Wojciechowski also found that the Android core version of the running score is 5.10, but the Pixel 7 will be preloaded with Android 13, and the factory core version should be 5.15, so the performance score of the official launch of the product may be different. In addition, Tensor G2 is also equipped with a new generation of improved TPU codenamed Jaineiro.

The data also shows that Tensor G2 will be equipped with Samsung Exynos Modem 5300 communication chip. The new ISP will also bring better video encoding and decoding capabilities. The development code of the third-generation Tensor processor, Zuma, also appears in the same batch of data, Wojciechowski speculates The third-generation Tensor will be built on Samsung’s 3nm GAAFET process. According to the news he has learned so far, it will have a good power consumption performance.

